The Game has broken his silence amid speculation that he was upset about his exclusion from the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. In a new Instagram post, the Jesus Piece rapper insists that he is unbothered about not being invited to perform in the Los Angeles-based event.

“Don’t nobody speak for ‘The Game’ except ‘THE GAME,’” he wrote. “I ain’t had no conversation with nobody regarding JAY-Z and the Super Bowl he put together. I don’t feel no way about not being included. It was a GREAT SHOW featuring iconic artists. It was a WIN for the culture.”

After Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar took the field on Super Bowl Sunday, The Game sparked rumors he felt left out when he shared posts from peers claiming he should have been in the performance. His manager Wack 100 later suggested he wasn’t invited because he “told that nigga [JAY-Z] to suck his dick like 18 albums ago.” The Documentary rapper has since shut down the hearsay.

“I control my own narrative. Do not be fooled by the internet, blogs, podcasts or anyone speaking on my name that is not me,” he penned in his Instagram caption. “My life & new album are both amazing & I’m in a great space creatively & artistically. I’m in Miami to help Ye’ finish Donda 2 & support my friend in one of the most pivotal times of his life/career. Leave me & my name out of any NEGATIVE conversations unless I have given you a REAL reason to include me!!!”

He also made it clear that he has no problems with JAY. “Hov continues to break down doors for the culture & I am in full support of anything & anyone who is on the help side of urban greatness,” he concluded.

