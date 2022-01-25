The Game is tapping into an old memory as he works on his upcoming album. On Monday (Jan. 24), the Documentary emcee randomly recalled his exclusion from a few best rappers list. He specifically called out T.I., Ebro Darden and Funk Flex for failing to mention him in their choices for the 50 rap GOATS of all time back in 2019.

“I ain’t forgot about these lists…,” he wrote before teasing his album. “#DRILLMATIC coming soon….HURRICANE GAME LIVE.”

“Y’all shoulda just threw my baby mamas in there too!!!” he joked.

The Game has been getting fans ready for the release of Drillmatic, his first project in two years. Last month, he updated his years-long logo and shared a few photos of him in the studio with Grammy-award-winning producer Hit-Boy.

“The logo & the music is back,” the Compton native wrote. “Watch my next album be my flex album!!!@hitboy.” Days later, G Herbo cosigned his claims that his next project would be one to remember.

“@losangelesconfidential got the hardest album 2022,” the Chicago rapper wrote on Instagram. “I might drop 2023 lol.”

While The Game completes what will be his 10th studio album, he’s made headlines multiple times over his latest single. “My Life was Never Eazy” with Kanye West has drawn attention for its cover art as well as Ye’s Pete Davidson diss, which recently drew criticism from Charlamagne tha God.

“I thought Kanye’s bar to Pete was corny as hell,” said the radio host. “I thought it was corny. I didn’t like it…what happened to Jesus? What happened to God? You weren’t even cursing on your records and now all of a sudden you wanna beat up Pete Davidson?”

“Eazy,” which will reportedly be featured on The Game‘s new album, has since debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his highest-charting song in almost 15 years. His previous chart-topper was in 2008 when he jumped on Lil Wayne‘s “My Life.”

See The Game’s post below.