Though Eminem has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, his music continues to resonate with his fans. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the Detroit rapper has secured another 73.5 million Gold & Platinum Program certifications, making history in the process.

With the new certifications, Em is now the most awarded recording artist in RIAA’s history as it relates to singles. He currently has a total of 227.5 million certifications, including both single and album stats. Additionally, the “Lose Yourself” star and his six diamond albums also place him among an elite list of seven artists who have three or more diamond-certified projects.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last 20 years,” RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. “With today’s announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”

“Interscope joins Aftermath in congratulating Marshall [Mathers], Paul and the entire Shady team on this remarkable achievement,” Vice Chairman, Interscope Geffen A&M Steve Berman added of Em’s accomplishment. “It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music. The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun.”

Eminem’s history-making moment coincidentally comes weeks after he performed at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. He recently made headlines once again when The Game suggested he was a better emcee than the 8 Mile actor.