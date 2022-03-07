The Game says he’s a “legend” in the rap game, and he’s making a case to prove it. The Compton rapper backed his bold claim with a list of reasons shared on Instagram over the weekend.

“1/2 ya’ll let the industry & internet make decisions for ya’ll. Other 1/2 don’t know much about hip hop at all…I’ve been in the game 20 years, did it my way & still currently Billboard charting as I type…,” he explained under a blog post. “10 albums, 8 or 9 of was #1 when they dropped and I held my city down for a decade DOLO & helped some ya favorite rappers get on just cause I felt they deserved an easier route than the way I had to take.”

The rapper then shared some advice with social media users before declaring his legendary status. “Do ya research & stop riding the nutz of these n%^#$ just cause the internet tell ya’ll too…I’m a LEGEND !!!! Period !!!”

The Game‘s statement matches the energy he brought onto the set of “Drink Champs,” where he asserted he’s a better rapper than Eminem.

“I like Eminem, he’s one of the fucking good MCs, great MCs. … I used to think Eminem was better than me,” he said on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s podcast. “He’s not. Ay, challenge it.” He clarified that his statements are not meant to cause any drama but insisted that he would like to go hit-for-hit with Em in a Verzuz battle. “I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever,” said The Game.

He later suggested that the two could also battle it out in the studio. “I think the best way to see if he is or if I am is… let’s rap about it,” he said on Instagram. “Let’s do something, let’s put something out. Let’s see, ’cause that’s what this shit is, bro. It’s rap.”

Watch The Game’s “Drink Champs” interview below.