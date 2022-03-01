As of this week, R&B star GIVĒON has garnered three new certifications from the RIAA. “For Tonight” and “The Beach” both picked up Gold certifications, while “Like I Want You” has gone double-platinum. This brings his total tally of certified releases to 11.

In more exciting news, the Long Beach artist is nominated in six categories at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards. He earned a nod in the category of “Album of the Year” as a featured artist and songwriter on Justin Bieber’s blockbuster Justice and his triple-platinum single “Heartbreak Anniversary” is vying for “Best R&B Song.” In addition to that, he’s up for “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best R&B Performance,” and “Best Music Video” for “Peaches” with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar. Next up, he is set to grace Coachella stage on April 16 and April 23.

The records that brought home his RIAA certifications are from Take Time and another EP titled When It’s All Said and Done, which were released in 2020 to critical acclaim. This past March, GIVĒON then merged both projects into When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time and added a new single titled “All To Me,” a presumed ode to infidelity:

“Wait, if this what you want, baby, okay, he give you his all but you have no patience, you made the call so I ain’t complainin’, back on your way, wait, oh … you can’t do it anymore, I understand just wherе he went wrong, so I got your hands wherе they don’t belong…”

When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time landed GIVĒON within the top five of the Billboard 200 thanks to roughly 30,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. That body of work also subsequently earned the Cali crooner a well-deserved Gold plaque.