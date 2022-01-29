Remy Ma is ready to officially introduce her women’s-only battle rap league Chrome 23.

On Friday (Jan. 28), Remy released a teaser video for the league’s first event. Taking to Instagram, the Bronx-bred emcee wrote:

“Female Rap will never be the same! @ChromeTwenty3 my all-female Battle Rap League. The first card event will be on Sunday, February 27th- invite only- but available for Live Stream viewing – it’s only right I take it back to where I started at!!! You don’t wanna miss this!”

“Sidebar: I’m sooooo hyped!! Double Sidebar: This trailer look like a movie!!!!! #Reminisce #RemyMa #Chrome23 #QueensGetTheMoney MidnightMadness,” she added.

Within the cinematic visual, each of the ladies who are scheduled to face-off against one another are introduced while standing in front of a vault. They’re robed in ski masks and coveralls and appear ready for the big stage.

Fans can look forward to four hardcore rap battles between: Ms. Hustle vs. Couture, Casey Jay vs. O’fficial, 40 Bars vs. QB, and Pristavia vs. Yoshi G.

“Hip hop — It has always been a male dominated industry,” Remy states in the promo video. “Not anymore. In 2022, women practically run it both in front and behind the scenes.”

“But there’s a different breed of female rapper that’s about to take over the world. This type of vixen, she pushes her own pen. She uses lyricism, punchlines, double and triple entendres, metaphors, similes, angles, schemes. It can also get very personal,” she continues. “There’s no fancy production or no sexy choreography to hide behind, just pure talent and skill. This is rap in its purest form. I present to you, Chrome 23. A new female battle rap league, for women supporting women and ran by women pushing the culture forward equally.”

The first event for Chrome 23 is dubbed “Queens Get the Money.” It’s slated to take place on Sunday (Feb. 27) and will be livestreamed by NYC radio station Hot 97.

Check out the official teaser below: