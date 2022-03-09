The Game believes he’s a better emcee than Eminem, and no stats from the Recording Industry Association of America can change that. On Tuesday (March 8), after the RIAA announced Em’s new certifications, the Documentary rapper took to Twitter to double down on his claim that he raps better than the Detroit native.

“All this talk I see on the net saying Eminem is better than me because he sold more records is like saying McDonald’s is better than Tam’s burgers, it’s FALSE !!!” he penned. “They just put more money in McDonald’s & promoted the shit out the happy meal dangling toys in kids faces.”

“Translation for those of you who don’t know how major record companies do business: it’s a machine designed to work for the artists who PLAY NICE in Massa’s house,” he continued. “I was TOO REAL, TOO UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK & cut the puppet strings early on in my career n decided to rebel.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Eminem earned 73. 5 new gold and platinum certifications from the RIAA, becoming the artist with the most certified singles in the program’s history. With the certification of his album Curtain Call: The Hits!, he now has three diamond albums, joining a list of six other artists to have three or more diamond-certified LPs. His accomplishment came on the heels of The Game’s declaration that he is a better rapper than Em.

“I like Eminem, he’s one of the fucking good MCs, great MCs. … I used to think Eminem was better than me,” he said on “Drink Champs.” “He’s not. Ay, challenge it.” He added that he would be interested in battling the “Cleanin Out My Closet” rapper in a Verzuz. “I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever.”

See The Game’s tweets below.

