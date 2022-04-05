Pusha T is continuing to build anticipation for his new album. On Tuesday (April 5), the “Diet Coke” rapper announced that his collaboration with JAY-Z is just hours away from dropping.

Alongside the cover art, which was designed by artist Sterling Ruby, he teased fans with some bars from Hov’s verse and disclosed that the single titled “Neck and Wrist” will be coming out at midnight.

The news of a Push and JAY collab first spread after the Virginia native spilled the beans to “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” hosts Wallo and Gille Da Kid. While chopping it up with the podcasters, he revealed that he’s on three songs with the Brooklyn rapper: Kanye West’s “So Appalled,” his 2019 single “Drug Dealers Anonymous” and the new one, which was produced by Pharrell Williams.

“I don’t know if I was supposed to say that,” he said at the time, “but I’m up with y’all, though, we here.” He revealed that Hov “got busy” and may have possibly outperformed him on the record. “I send him shit because I know that he gonna say shit that I can’t say,” Push continued. “To me, that’s wild impressive.”

Push is generally a fan of Hov. While he’s known for his musical coke references, he named JAY the top rapper to spit about drugs. “Hov is first because he made Reasonable Doubt, and that is the grail of all drug levels, without being all about drugs. It spoke more to the lifestyle,” he told Complex, adding that he is the second-best and Jeezy is third.

“Neck and Wrist” will mark Push’s second single following February’s release of “Diet Coke,” which featured production by Ye and 88-Keys. Though no release date for his album has been announced, he is more than eager to drop the project. “I really want to get this album out,” he previously said. “I want people to love it. Then I want to get onto the next because I’m on my next shit already.”

See the cover art and release date for “Neck and Wrist” below.