Today (Apr. 6) is an exciting day for Pusha T fans. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist announced the title of his highly anticipated fourth album It’s Almost Dry and paired it with a brand new single, “Neck & Wrist” featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams. To cap off the momentum for the day, Push also just revealed his tour dates.

The “It’s Almost Dry Tour,” is launching May 29 in Seattle, WA. The initial phase of the tour wraps in Philadelphia on June 23. Tickets for the “It’s Almost Dry Tour” go on sale this Friday. You can purchase them here.

It’s been four years since Pusha liberated his third solo LP Daytona, the first of a series of weekly drops from Ye and the G.O.O.D. Music camp. That project came with seven songs and, in addition to a vocal appearance from the aforementioned Chicago legend, an assist from Rick Ross on “Hard Piano.” Daytona received critical acclaim upon release and peaked within the top three of the Billboard 200 with 77,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week out. It also sent Pusha’s feud with Drake to new heights (thanks to the closing track “Infrared”), spawning a chain of back-and-forth disses both on and off wax.

Be sure to check out the full list of dates and locations for Pusha T’s forthcoming tour down below and keep a look out for more updates:

5/29/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

6/1/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

6/2/22 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

6/4/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

6/5/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

6/7/22 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

6/8/22 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

6/15/22 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

6/16/22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

6/21/22 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

6/22/22 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

6/23/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts