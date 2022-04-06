Pusha T season continues. Following his his recent Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly” as well as Kanye-produced “Diet Coke,” Push returns today (Apr. 6) with another single for his forthcoming album and tapped in with the best of the best for the assist. His freshly released track “Neck & Wrist” boasts a rare guest verse from JAY-Z and is produced by Pharrell. On the cut, the Hip Hop legends reflect on the state of their luxurious lives as they glide over some production courtesy of Skateboard P:

First in the Beach with a million-dollar auto, bring the cameraman, we can shoot our own Narco/ 812 matte black, lookin’ like charcoal/ I promise you the floor plan’s nothin’ like the model/ Neck and wrist don’t lie, neck and wrist don’t lie

The money counter ding is so exciting, summertime, Winterfell, I’m the Night King/ The Colgate kilo, the hood needs whitening (Skrrt) we fishscale n***as like we all Pisces/ Your bitch in my bubble like I’m still typing/ She hopin’ that you let her go like a kite string



It’s been four years since Pusha liberated his third solo LP Daytona, the first of a series of weekly drops from Ye and the G.O.O.D. Music camp. That project came with seven songs and, in addition to a vocal appearance from the aforementioned Chicago legend, an assist from Rick Ross on “Hard Piano.” Daytona received critical acclaim upon release and peaked within the top three of the Billboard 200 with 77,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week out. It also sent Pusha’s feud with Drake to new heights (thanks to the closing track “Infrared”), spawning a chain of back-and-forth disses both on and off wax.

Be sure to press play on Pusha T’s brand new single “Neck & Wrist” down below featuring JAY-Z and production by Pharrell.