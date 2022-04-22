They say all press is good press and while promoting his new album, It’s Almost Dry today (April 22) on “The Breakfast Club,” Pusha T addressed a leaked song that seemed to be a diss track towards him.

While on the popular morning show, DJ Envy asked the “Rock N Roll” rapper about his current situation with Drake.

“So when Ye and Drake were beefing and of course you jumped into the beef, right? Then they squashed the beef, where does that leave you?” the radio host asked.

With laughter Push responded, “Aww man, I’m still outside.”

Envy proceeded to ask how it made him feel to know that he wasn’t included in the Drake and Yeezy reconciliation.

“For me, I think that was really good for them,” he replied before saying that Drake and Ye’s friendship was a bit “weird.”

“The co-existing of both of them together is something that they just have to have.”

Despite their past issues, the two have made impressive collabs together for songs like “Blessings,” “Glow” and their link up for the Larry Hoover benefit concert — but after listening to one of Drake’s recent songs, it doesn’t seem like Pusha T will be getting in on that magic.

The track in question is from a song with Jack Harlow with a line that says, “My urges for revenge are uncontrollable. I know we’re gettin’ older though, yeah, but I gotta get a nigga back for that. It’s non-negotiable, it’s not even debatable.”

The record continues, “If I see ya’, I spit in ya’ faces. Daytonas with the green faces.”

Pusha T’s album Daytona was released in May of 2018.

The “Neck & Wrist” rapper admitted that he has heard the leaked song, but doesn’t appear to dismiss it.

“It sounds out to me. The flow sounds old,” he said in the interview. He continued, “‘The middleman’ talk and all that type of talk — that’s not scathing for me. I’m here to, like, burn down everything.”

King Push also noted that he’s not “entertaining” any beefs because everything he’s doing right now is “really purposeful.”

The “Mercy” rapper’s album is out today and his tour of the same name kicks off next month in Seattle.