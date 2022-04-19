Today (April 19), Pusha T officially released his tracklist for his new album, It’s Almost Dry and the 12-track body of work already has people talking.

The album features collabs like “Neck & Wrist” with Jay-Z and Pharrell, “Scrape It Off the Top” with Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert and most perhaps most notably, “Rock N Roll” with Kid Cudi and Kanye West.

It’s Almost Dry drops this Friday (April 22), but before today the tracklist had been a mystery.

Cudi must have gotten word that his feature would be used because this morning before the tracklist was announced the “Mojo So Dope” rapper headed to Twitter to give full disclosure.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott,” Cudi said.

Pusha’s last album was almost four years ago with Daytona.

For the new album, which includes the previously released single “Diet Coke,” it seems that Push is still enjoying the “Coke” references. In a post on social media from yesterday, the “Mercy” rapper mentioned that he’d be hosting a “Cokechella” album listening party this week in New York. He captioned the post, “COUNTDOWN STARTS NOW… “

In addition to the new album, on April 6, King Push announced his tour of the same name.

The first show kicks off May 29 in Seattle and runs through June 23 in Philadelphia, with stops in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta on the way.

The caption, “Album Title: IT’S ALMOST DRY Phase 1 of the tour coming to a city near you…. TIX GO ON SALE FRIDAY 4/8,” accompanied a flyer.

Pusha ended the post with nose emojis to keep his “coke” theme going.