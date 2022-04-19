If you were hoping for more music between Kid Cudi and Kanye West, then unfortunately you’re out of luck.

Today (April 19), the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper announced that he will never sign on to do music with Yeezy again.

In a tweet Cudi stated, “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott.”

Cudi — whose real name is Scott Mescudi — was at the time allegedly going to be featured on Pusha T’s new album It’s Almost Dry. The album’s tracklist had yet to be revealed, but it’s currently scheduled to be released this Friday (April 22).

Although Cudi and West have worked together on numerous occasions in the past, putting out hits like “Welcome to Heartbreak” and their joint project Kids See Ghosts, it seems Cudi has grown tired of Ye’s antics.

While preparing for the release of Donda, Ye notoriously dropped multiple artists from his tracklist of features — Cudi included.

In a social media post from February, West stated, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.”

Ye seemed to have removed Cudi from the album for being friends with Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” star, Pete Davidson.

After their public parting of ways, Cudi expressed that he was feeling “alone” and prayed for sanity.

“God … please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now,” he wrote. “To anyone who feels alone, I’m with you and I love you,” the “Day ‘n’ Night” rapper posted.

Following Cudi’s pleas, West did extend his sympathies to his former close friend. West shared a screenshot of Cudi’s message and captioned it, “Love you family.”

Apparently, love doesn’t live here anymore.