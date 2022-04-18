Months of teases surrounding Pusha T’s long-awaited new LP will come to an end in just a few days. According to the rapper, his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, will be out by the end of the week.

“ITS ALMOST DRY… 4/22 SEE YOU FRIDAY,” he wrote alongside a video in which he transitions to his inner villain. The clip seemingly mirrors Arthur Fleck’s transition to the Joker in the teaser for the 2019 movie.

It’s Almost Dry will feature recently released singles “Diet Coke” and the JAY-Z assisted “Neck & Wrist.” Production for the project was a collaborative effort between the Virginia rapper and longtime collaborators The Neptunes and Kanye West.

“He just wanted to listen to me rap all day,” Push told Complex of working with Ye. “He likes when I talk about all types of things. He just likes to hear my perspective. It shows him my attitude.”

Pharrell, on the contrary, had a more meticulous approach to making beats, focusing on the compositions of each song. “I’m trying to get to the bottom of the barrel of some street shit, and I’ve got to go through an orchestra,” King Push recalled. “But you’ve got to do it. You’ve got to let him go through his process.”

While working with Pharrell, Pusha T admitted that at times, things got tense between the two. Ironically, the Joker came into play when tensions arose. “What happened was, we would mute [the movie], and we’d be playing the music or the beat while it’s muted,” he explained. “You could see the motion and we’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s a marriage right there.’”

It’s Almost Dry will end a nearly four-wait following the release of Push’s Daytona. While the 2018 project received much critical acclaim, Push has said that his new album, which may have fewer coke references, will be even better.

See Pusha T’s album announcement below.