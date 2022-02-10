Dusty Locane scored a major win when his “Rollin N Controllin (Freestyle)” took social media by an absolute storm, so it was only right he released a part two the following year. He then packaged everything up and released his debut album UNTAMED back in December of 2021. That project included 20 songs and boasted features from names like Rah Swish, OBN Jay, Yung Bleu, and more.

Today (Feb. 10), he keeps the momentum going by dropping off a brand new visual from UNTAMED. The freshly released clip for “Rewind” is directed by Nimi Hendrix and tells the tale of an orchestrated deal that takes place in a high rise in BK. The crew expertly eventually finds a way to walk away with both the cash and the weight as Dusty delivers his bars:

Went down this road, shit had to change, no I do not mind (No, I do not mind)/ This life of a Fever, you walk with a heater and tuckin’ the .9 (You be tuckin’ the .9)/ If you come on the Fifth actin’ like you tough, you cannot rewind (No rewind)/ Old Fever, he gettin’ you ‘peater, tell him up it, no surprise/ Into murders, homicides

He a chicken, let ’em fry, he won’t eat, Ramadan on his knees, pray to God/ I pray to Allah, I pray to Allah (Pray to Allah), pray to Allah (I pray to Allah)/ Yeah, you know this that Nina Fever get you ‘peater

In 2021, Locane dropped off a few singles and guest verses to keep his supporters in tune. These releases include “Canes World,” Grabba (Remix)” with Ron Suno, “Try It (Remix)” with Azjah, and “Best Friend” featuring Sanditt.

Be sure to press play on Dusty Locane’s brand new music video for “Rewind” from his debut album down below.

