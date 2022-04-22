There is never a bad time to get some new music from Pusha T. The Virginia wordsmith has been one of the best lyricists in the game for a while now and there has not been one time he dropped the ball. Each of his releases are a big deal and for good reason — many people and true lovers of hip hop still enjoy quality raps. Many people starting to pay more attention to underground rap since the COVID-19 pandemic started two years ago. With this in mind, that only made more room for them to tap in and appreciate artists like Pusha T who deliver effortlessly each time. Today (Apr 22), King Push returns with his fourth studio album It’s Almost Dry. Without a doubt, this body of work will be in the album of the year contenders as 2022 comes to an end.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Pusha T‘s new LP since the release of his 2018 album DAYTONA that was executive produced by none other than Kanye West. Ahead of It’s Almost Dry release, Pusha T spoke with Rolling Stone where he gives insight on what he calls “album of the motherfucking year.” Here is what he had to say: “I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’” he explained. “And you have to wait on masterpieces.” He continued, “Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

Pusha T had the luxury of having this album produced by Kanye West (who cooked up 6 songs) and Pharrell (who cooked up the remaining 6). He also tapped on some stellar features that include Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Labrinth and his brother/Clipse member No Malice.

Do you think It’s Almost Dry is some of Pusha T’s best work to date? Press play now!