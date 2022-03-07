On Sunday, Feb. 6, TV One aired a new episode of “Uncensored” featuring R&B songtress Keyshia Cole, Essence reports. During the season opener, Cole gave candid accounts from her life including caring for late mother Frankie Lons, co-parenting with former NBA star Daniel Gibson, joining reality television and more.

Once passage from her stories stood out. Some fans may not have known but Cole and “Blow Ya Mind” rapper Eve used to share a friendship. The Grammy-nominated singer detailed a night out with the “Queens” actress when an unidentified female grabbed the rapper’s bag.

“I turned around and slapped the girl,” Cole recounted in the clip posted to TV One’s Instagram page. “Eve was really pissed off about that and we stopped hanging out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV One (@tvonetv)

Cole, who thought her act displayed a level of support and loyalty, ended up taken aback from Eve’s response. She questioned why the raptress didn’t rally behind her saying, “I just slapped someone for you, what the f**k is this?” She added, “But it taught me a lot.”

The singer went on to say regretfully that moment created a negative drift in their friendship and that her behavior could’ve been more appropriately placed. “I should have left that to security,” she confesses in the clip. “Somebody get’s paid for that, you know what I mean?”

The “I Changed My Mind” songtress attributed her response from being an Oakland, California native. “When I came straight from Oakland, it was still in me,” she said, adding that when “disrespect” would happen in the area she grew up in, the response was fight or flight. “It took a long time [for me] to learn to not put my hands on people.”

Fans haven’t seen much of Cole on the small screen since her time on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop: Los Angeles,” but “Uncensored” sees a return for the 40-year-old industry vet in the spotlight. “After everything that has happened within the last year and a half, I never spoke about anything,” she said. “So, I just wanted to touch on some things.”

Whether the two women reunite remains unseen, Cole appears to be in a place where her happiness has become a priority throughout the growing pains. “Life is really not promised,” she said. “We spend so much time trying to accomplish so many things to fulfill those in our lives, but we also have to make sure that we make ourselves happy as well and be there for our families and children and the people who deserve our love.”

Cole and Eve shared the stage together back in 2007 while performing during the 4th Annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony at the Hammerstein Ballroom.