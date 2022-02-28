They say first impressions are everything. Well, Jim Jones‘ first impression of Drake cost him a deal with one of the best-selling artists of all time. In a resurfaced interview from last month, the Harlem native admitted that he passed on signing the certified lover boy because of his look and portrayal of Jimmy Brooks, a disabled person on the series “Degrassi.”

“Drake definitely ran across my desk,” said Jones. “I got a call from Alan Grunblatt, I think I was on tour, and Alan was like, ‘I got this guy named Drake, uh, he’s an actor, he’s on Degrassi.’ I’m like, ‘Who the fuck is Drake on Degrassi?’ He let me hear him rapping like this boy could rap his ass off.” He ultimately declined the offer as he was unaware of how to advise Drizzy’s rap career.

“I looked at him(Alan), I’m like, ‘Boy, what do you mean? What am I going to do with boy? ” asked the El Capo emcee. “He’s an actor, he’s in a wheelchair on like uh, what is it, Disney Channel?’ I’m like, ‘Boy, I don’t know how to make this work out.’”

“Once again, I just wasn’t seeing past what I seen in front of me and shit like that,” Jones explained. “Weezy was smart enough to do so, and I remember being on another tour in the back of the bus and hearing Weezy and Drake rapping, and Drake saying something about Princess Diana and it’s going crazy. I’m like ‘Wow, life is crazy. This nigga is dead nasty, fuck what he look like.’”

As indicated by Jones’ story, he now believes that Drake is far past his musical abilities. Back when JAY-Z confidently declared that no one can face him in a Verzuz, the “Summer wit Miami” emcee argued that Drake is a worthy opponent.

“When it comes to 20 hits, I think that Drake would be the top candidate to jump into the ring with JAY,” Jones previously told “I know it’s a lot of different things that people say in regards to his qualifications and all that, but when we’re talking about hits and commanding everybody’s attention and making the fuckin’ stadium go crazy? Don’t play with that boy, ya dig? And I’m talking about right now.”

See a clip from the interview below.