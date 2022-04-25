Last week, Pusha T returned to the proverbial fold with his latest LP It’s Almost Dry, a 12-track masterpiece with additional contributions from Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, JAY-Z, and more. In promotion of the new release, Pusha made a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he spoke on his name (and what he originally went by), being a father, and more. He also explained the meaning behind his new album’s title:

“It’s Almost Dry, it just speaks to trying to create a masterpiece. And as an artist, like, everybody’s always asking you, like, ‘Man, like, when are you gonna be done, when’s it coming, you know, so on and so forth. And you always gotta tell ’em, like, ‘It’s almost ready. It’s almost dry.'”

In addition to the sit-down, Pusha also joined The Roots on stage to perform the It’s Almost Dry standout “Dreamin Of The Past,” a Ye-produced offering that sees the Virginia veteran rapping about high moments in his life post-fame and fortune:

“Bruh, you niggas ain’t flexin’, you crampin’, my weight keepin’ niggas on the bikes like Amblin, weight loss, rent loss, scramblin’, now pass the champagne to the champion, my niggas get money, get money, get money like Ye samplin’, gun stutter, make the drumline like Grambling, MGM gamblin’, blew a small mansion, annoyed ’cause this bitch callin’ Lanvin ‘Laen-ven,’ fuck who you stampin’, them niggas just stand-ins, not me, they censor and block me, you hollerin’, ‘Top five…'”

Check out Pusha‘s “Tonight Show” performance. In related news, you can also check out Pusha’s forthcoming tour dates below.

“It’s Almost Dry” 2022 tour dates:

May 29: Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

June 1: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

June 2: Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

June 4: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

June 5: San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

June 7: Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

June 8: Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

June 15: Boston, MA – Big Night Live

June 16: New York, NY – Irving Plaza

June 21: Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

June 22: Charlotte, NC – The Underground

June 23: Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts