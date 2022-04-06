Pusha T and JAY-Z’s “Neck and Wrist” collaboration is officially out for fans to hear. The single dropped at midnight and has already become a hot topic among hip hop fans, who were excited to hear the two together following their previous work on 2019’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” Flooding Twitter feeds currently are reactions to the Pharrell-produced record.

Many music lovers were specifically left impressed by Hov for the lyrical skills he still displays this far into his career. “Just so we’re clear, the best rapper in the world is 52 years old. DO NOT @ ME!!!” said @TMoney502. In another post, Twitter user @E_Diep said listening to Hov’s verses is a constant reminder of his greatness. “Every time I listen to a new JAY-Z verse, I immediately say it’s ‘unreal that he’s this good at rapping’ lol.”

The “Neck and Wrist” collaboration marks the third time King Push and Hov hopped on the same track. Aside from the Virginia rapper’s 2019 track, the two both appeared on Kanye West’s “So Appalled.” Their previous records earned much praise from the hip hop community, and their new song seems to be following suit.

“Pusha T and JAY-Z was rapping like the rent was due and they have families to feed on ‘Neck and Wrist,'” tweeted user @yoyotrak. “Sheesh!”

“Yeah JAY-Z and Pusha T been rapping about that [drug] life since I was a tween…and I don’t want them stop!” added music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy. A few people also insisted that the rappers team up to release a joint album.

“Neck and Wrist” is likely a single off Pusha T’s upcoming album, which he’s teased many times over the month. In his tweet, user @GHoliefield admitted he’s “slowly starting to believe @PUSHA_T when he said he has the best rap album this year.

See some of the best reactions to Pusha T and JAY-Z’s newly-released song below.

Yeah Jay-Z and Pusha T been rapping about that life since I was a tween…and I don’t want them stop! #NeckAndWrist — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) April 6, 2022

Jay-Z, Pusha T and Pharrell performing on Neck and Wrist pic.twitter.com/esnvh2Qs5j — Adonis Kain (@TaintedAdonis) April 6, 2022

Push & Hov paying homage to the “Window Shopper” flow over a Pharrell beat that sounds like it’s from the Hell Hath No Fury sessions. I love it. — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 6, 2022

Pusha T and JAY-Z was rapping like the rent was due and they have families to feed on ‘Neck and Wrist’. Sheesh! — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) April 6, 2022

I like the Pusha T & Jay-Z song "Neck & Wrist". They both gave solid verses and the beat is dope. The song also shows how influential Slick Rick was with them using his parts of his flow this many decades later. — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) April 6, 2022

Just so we’re clear, the best rapper in the world is 52 years old. DO NOT @ ME!!! #NeckAndWrist @sc @PUSHA_T — Blow On My Harmonica (@TMONEY502) April 6, 2022

Hov sure knows how to style on tracks at will when he feels like it, the GOAT is back #NeckAndWrist #GodMC — Madd Slander (@madd_slander) April 6, 2022

Pusha T and Jay Z on #NeckAndWrist with Pharrell man why did Hova have to body that song like that damn by far a perfect verse by Jay Z that shit was flawless wow 🔥🔥🔥🚒 — perry woods prock5 (@prockorpdub) April 6, 2022