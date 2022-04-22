It’s been a couple of years since Southside teamed up with Doe Boy for the well-received Demons R Us, which saw additional collaborations alongside Trippie Redd, Swae Lee, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, Chief Keef, and more. Since then, he’s continued to remain one of hip hop’s most sought after producers, providing his production on tracks like City Girls’ “Pussy Talk (Remix),” G Herbo’s “Statement,” Lil Wayne’s “These Hoes,” King Combs’ “Holdin Me Down,” Gucci Mane’s “Rich Nigga Shit,” EST Gee’s “Capitol 1,” Polo G’s “Unapologetic,” Roddy Ricch’s “thailand,” Gunna’s “poochie gown,” Babyface Ray’s “6 Mile Show,” and NLE Choppa’s “Trap Phone.”

Today (April 21), Southside decided to bless the masses with a new single of his own titled “Hold That Heat,” which sees assistance from Future and Travis Scott — both of whom waste little time with matching the song’s aggressive energy. The hard-hitting cut also comes with a matching visual that fans are sure to enjoy.

In addition to his latest contribution, Future is also planning to drop off some new heat of his own. He’s already kick-started his campaign with the Valentine’s Day-inspired “Worst Day,” and — just last week — announced that his next album will be making landfall on April 29. Once that arrives, it will follow Future’s eighth studio LP High Off Life, a 21-song effort with assists from the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Drake, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has been slowly making his way back to the proverbial spotlight following last year’s Astroworld Festival tragedy that took the lives of ten people. As previously reported by REVOLT, fans have been noticing signs near Coachella that seem to promote Scott’s long-awaited album Utopia, which means that his official return may be sooner than we think.

Press play on “Hold That Heat” below.