Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s newborn son has a new name. On Monday (March 21), more than a month after welcoming the infant, Jenner revealed that she and Scott had changed their minds about the child’s name, Wolf.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the mother of two wrote on her Instagram Story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The parents didn’t reveal what their son’s new name is.

Earlier on Monday, Jenner also shared a 10-minute video on her YouTube channel called “To Our Son,” which documented moments from her pregnancy. One of the clips featured Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster, who was attending a birthday party for the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

“You know, this was the best thing ever for him; I see a different person in my son,” Webster said of Scott becoming a parent.

“And you, I was just telling someone at the party today what a wonderful mother you are,” she said to Jenner. “I’m so blessed and I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed their son on Feb. 2.

Earlier this month, Scott launched his Project HEAL initiative. The family of a victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy accused the 30-year-old of using the philanthropic project as a “PR stunt,” which Scott denied.

“I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change,” he wrote on Instagram.

“… My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” he added.

See Jenner’s post about their son’s name change below.