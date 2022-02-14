Naomi Campbell opened up about being a new mom to British Vogue. The 51-year-old supermodel posed with her 9-month-old daughter on the cover of the magazine’s March issue.

“… It’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine,” Campbell told the outlet about motherhood. “I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

Campbell announced to the world that she welcomed her first child last May. At the time, she posted a picture of her infant daughter’s tiny feet, writing, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Speaking with British Vogue, she confirmed that her daughter “wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

Campbell’s announcement about her daughter last year came as a surprise to many since she kept her parenthood plans under wraps.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she explained. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell added that she “always knew that one day I would be a mother” and responded, “Why not?” when asked whether she wants more children.

The London native also said that motherhood has made her feel like “a kid again.”

“I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world. And dolls!” she said. “Things I couldn’t even dream of.”

When asked what has been the biggest surprise about being a new mom, she answered, “My daughter comes first. Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”

See Campbell’s British Vogue cover with her daughter below.