Eve has welcomed her first child! In an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb. 10), the 43-year-old rap star revealed she gave birth to her son, Wilde Wolf, earlier this month.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022,” the proud new mom captioned a photo of the infant. “Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.”

“Words can’t describe this feeling,” she added.

The new baby is Eve’s first child and her first with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, whom she married in 2014. The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” MC is also a stepmom to Cooper’s four other children from a previous relationship.

Eve announced her pregnancy back in October, but learned that she was expecting her first child right before her Verzuz battle with Trina. Appearing on “The Breakfast Club” months later, she revealed she had a “meltdown” moments before the virtual showdown due to the news.

“What’s crazy is, that’s when I just found out I was pregnant. I literally, newly, was pregnant,” the new mom said. “And I was stressed the fuck out, because my stylist didn’t bring me no clothes. So, that whole day, I had a meltdown right before we went on.”

However, she said she “loved” participating in the battle and was grateful she could perform remotely from London, so she didn’t have to travel overseas while pregnant.

“I loved it because it was Trina… and it was Swizz [Beatz],” she said. “… He took care of me… and Swizz knew [about the pregnancy], which is why I didn’t fly to Miami. I was supposed to fly to Miami and at the last minute, I didn’t. I had to tell Swizz and he was like, ‘All good sis. We got you.’ Of course, my brother—I love him so much. So, I was stressed out. I was like, ‘Am I standing too much?’ I kept thinking about the baby… ‘Am I screaming too much? Can you rap when you’re pregnant?’ That’s all I thought about. I don’t know, it’s my first kid.”

See the first photo of Eve’s newborn son below.