Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s newborn son is named Wolf, the couple announced on Friday (Feb. 11). Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share the news, writing “Wolf Webster” and a heart emoji.

As reported by REVOLT, Scott and Jenner welcomed their second child on Feb. 2. Jenner revealed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday (Feb. 6).

“2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s hand.

The Houston-born rapper and makeup mogul also share a daughter, 4-year-old Stormi.

Jenner announced that she and Scott were expecting their second child together back in September. At the time, the 24-year-old shared a sweet video montage featuring Scott’s and her family members’ reactions to her pregnancy.

The couple celebrated their daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday last month and threw the toddler a joint party with her cousin, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, Chicago West.

Scott commented several heart emojis on Jenner’s first post of their son, but hasn’t shared the news on his own social media accounts yet.

As reported by REVOLT, Kanye threatened to pull out of this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this week unless Billie Eilish apologized to Scott after a video of her recent performance spread online.

In the clip, Eilish was seen pausing her show to help a fan who appeared to be having a medical emergency. The singer’s audience cheered for her to continue the show, but Eilish said, “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going.”

Kanye apparently took the moment as a slight to Scott, who was criticized last November after 10 people tragically died as a result of his Astroworld Festival. However, Eilish denied that the comment was about Scott, writing on Instagram, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

