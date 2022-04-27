It looks like the City Boys are about to be up this summer because their leader Future just dropped the tracklist for his album I Never Liked You.

If the title is any indication of what we can expect to hear on the album, we are ready.

The album will feature 16 tracks and collabs such as “Keep It Burnin” with Kanye West and “For a Nut” with Gunna and Young Thug. “Free Mind” singer Tems and Drake — who the “Mask Off” rapper puts out hits with often — will also make appearances on the album.

Drake is the only artist who will appear twice for the tracks “Wait for U” and “I’m On One.”

Just two days ago when Future released the name of his album, social media went wild. Comments like “I know yo ex feeling hit” and “This the one off the title alone” flooded his post.

Earlier this month, Future began dropping clues that we’d be getting new music soon from him. This will be his ninth studio album and the follow-up to his 2020 project High Off Life which gave us “Life is Good.”

Leading up to his album’s release, the Atlanta rapper had been teasing his collab with Yeezy. In a past Instagram Story post, he said, “YE SPAZZED ON DIS SHIT.” Today, Future shared multiple reposts on his Stories of West on a record with him.

Ye repeats “City on fire” as Future raps over a beat. The video appears to already be done as clips were posted to his story.

In addition to Future’s album news, the Dirty Sprite rapper was just announced as a headliner for Rolling Loud Toronto. He will hit the stage on Saturday, Sept. 10. Other artists on that lineup include Dave WizKid, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Rich and more.

I Never Liked You drops Friday (April 29).