On Tuesday night (May 3), Dave Chappelle took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” show — but a dangerous and unwanted guest joined him.

As the comedian finished his set last night, a man from the audience suddenly ran on stage with what appeared to be a gun, charging at Chappelle before tackling and slamming him to the ground in front of a packed crowd.

Onlookers gasped in shock as the man appeared to be armed. Sources later revealed that the gun was not real, but a replica of a semi-automatic. The prop gun had a knife attached to it.

While the audience watched in horror, those closer who were watching from backstage leaped into action — like Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes. Celebrity sightings are not uncommon for big shows at the venue. Chris Rock was also present.

Eyewitnesses say a crowd of about 10 chased the man on stage before catching him and giving him a thorough beating backstage.

LAPD confirmed that the attacker was taken into police custody after being carried from the venue on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.

Foxx said a few words. “Listen. I just wanna say I’ve had an incredible time. This man is an absolute genius. We gotta make sure we protect him at all times,” he insisted. “This is what it’s about. Every comedian that comes out here — this means everything. Man, you a genius, you a legend. I enjoyed myself thoroughly and we not gonna let nothing happen to you,” Foxx continued.

Chappelle added, “I been doing this 35 years. I just stomped a nigga backstage. Always wanted to do that.” The crowd cheered him on.

After a few jokes about the incident, Chappelle continued his show. “Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival” runs untill May 8.