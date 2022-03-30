Amy Schumer, one of the comedians who hosted the 94th Annual Academy Awards, revealed that she is “still triggered and traumatized” by the shocking slap that went down during the annual ceremony.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (March 30), the star joked that people should watch her “Life and Beth” series on Hulu to “unpack what happened” at the award show. She then switched her tone to a more serious one and praised her friend Chris Rock for being a class act amid the unfavorable circumstances.

“I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro,” she penned of Rock’s decision to continue on with his duties without retaliating. “Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.”

She added, “Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

The post from Schumer seemingly references the incident that occurred after Rock said Jada Pinkett Smith should star in “G.I. Jane 2.” The joke hit a sour note given the actress’ alopecia and angered Will Smith so much, he went to the stage and smacked the Brooklyn star in his face. The hit, he later admitted, was not acceptable in any circumstances.

While many have shared their thoughts on the matter, Schumer’s response to the incident sparked its own set of social media reactions.

Twitter user @TabithaSpeaksTV called the actress out for targeting people of color in many of her jokes. “Not Amy Schumer pushing a false narrative of her being “triggered and traumatized” after she has traumatized Black and POC Communities with her racist jokes for years!” she penned.

Author Frederick Joseph mentioned the way Schumer managed to plug her show while claiming she was “triggered.” “The intersection of white lashings and capitalism is wild,” he wrote. “Amy Schumer is so triggered by the Oscars that she had time to pump her new tv special.”

See Schumer’s post and more Twitter reactions below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

Not Amy Schumer pushing a false narrative of her being “triggered and traumatized” after she has traumatized Black and POC Communities with her racist jokes for years!#AmySchumer can also sit down and shut up!! pic.twitter.com/syplYZ2Bli — TheOpinionatedQween (@TabithaSpeaksTV) March 30, 2022

The intersection of white lashings and capitalism is wild. Amy Schumer is so triggered by the Oscars that she had time to pump her new tv special. Also, in reality the primary people making money off this traumatic event are white. The academy, white writers, new outlets, etc. pic.twitter.com/xjsXUHRKB5 — Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 30, 2022

Amy Schumer talking bout she still " triggered and traumatized"… if yt folks don't stop with the fake outrage. The most violent ppl on earth🙄 — Areola Davis (@lana_lovehall) March 30, 2022

Amy Schumer saying she’s traumatized and triggered from a slap is a prime example of how disconnected these actors are. They can’t tell us shit about the real world because they don’t exist in it like we do. — Not So Thick Or Thick You Pick (@NotSoThick) March 30, 2022

Triggered and traumatized?? Didn't you make a joke about the incident right after it happened as you were hosting? Girl bye!! I'm triggered and traumatized that you are not funny 😞😢 @amyschumer #willsmith #chrisrock #Oscars https://t.co/rV3XxeE2pZ — KENYA MOORE STAN (@GossipInformer) March 30, 2022

Amy Schumer is “triggered and traumatized” by that slap but I wonder how she feels after asking her grandparents what they were up to in the 1940s/50s?? pic.twitter.com/IpSBCZsNPD — MYLES (@MYLESnmySNEAKS_) March 30, 2022

ONLY in AMERICA, where a Black man can slap another Black man over a Black woman, and a white woman can say its triggered and traumatized HER. Amy Schumer can miss us with this one. — Robertthe3rdfromPhilly (@Robertthe3rdba1) March 30, 2022

This woman Amy Schumer is insufferable… she’s “triggered and traumatized” over Will Smith-Chris Rock. Grow up 😂😂😂 Way to make it about you woman. Victim mentality is embarrassing. Mind yo business. And learn to be funny if you wanna be a comic. pic.twitter.com/PfrLXqOqfY — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) March 30, 2022