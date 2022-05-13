Initially, it seemed that Chris Rock was keeping quiet about his March 27 slap from Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards, but now it appears the comedian is ready to talk about it to anyone who will listen.

On April 8, while on his “Ego Death World Tour” in Indio, California, Rock told audience members that he would not be discussing the shocking slap.

“I’m okay. I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid,” the comedian said.

However, more and more, the topic has been coming up during his shows.

Yesterday (May 12), while performing at the United Kingdom’s Royal Albert Hall, Rock said, “I’m okay, if anybody was wondering.” He continued, “I got most of my hearing back.”

On May 5, Rock and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle came together for a secret set where audience members didn’t know they would be performing. During the show, Chappelle said to Rock, ​​“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” while speaking of a recent attack at the Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle continued, “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

According to reports, Rock responded, “I got smacked by the softest nigga that ever rapped.”

The attack at the Hollywood Bowl happened just days earlier on May 3. Chappelle was on stage performing for the “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” show when he was tackled by a man from the audience. After the unwanted guest received a backstage beatdown, Rock magically appeared and asked, “Was that Will Smith?”

During Rock’s United Kingdom show yesterday, he added, “People expect me to talk about the bullshit, I’m not going to talk about it right now, I’ll get to it eventually – on Netflix.”

While it’s understandable that live audiences will probably expect Rock to address the issue in some way, only time will tell if we continue to get the Smith jokes or if the comedian will keep his word and hold out for a bigger opportunity.