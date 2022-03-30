In light of recent events, Wiz Khalifa is letting it be known that if you walk on his stage without permission, it won’t end well for you.

In a video currently circulating the web, the Taylor Gang frontman is on stage for a packed concert and can be heard saying, “Thank y’all for coming out. If anybody tries to walk up here and slap me, you will get shot. I’m just letting you know right now.“

Many celebrities have been giving their take on the slap seen around the world after King Richard actor Will Smith left the audience and walked onstage during a live telecast of the Academy Awards and physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock in a room full of their peers after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair. It was later reiterated that Pinkett suffers from the hair loss disease, alopecia — which she has spoken about publicly before — and Rock declined to press charges, although the Academy has decided to open a formal investigation of the incident.

During a March 28 interview with Gayle King for “CBS Mornings,” Sonic the Hedgehog 2 actor Jim Carrey stopped by to promote his new movie. While there, King brought up the slap, which has now become a hot topic.

After agreeing with King that Smith “should have been” escorted off of the stage or arrested, Carrey added, “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is gonna last a very long time.”

While there has been significant backlash following the incident, there are some who sympathize with Smith.

“The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain…. he’s the 1 consoling her.. drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these “husbands” won’t ever run into them in real life,” Nicki Minaj said in a tweet after questioning why no one on the Oscars team vetted the jokes beforehand.

“You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain. … You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives,” Minaj continued.