Last week, longtime collaborators Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa delivered their joint album Stoner’s Night, which contains 13 cuts and additional appearances from Elle Varner, Project Pat, and BIG30, the last of who appears on the standout cut “Weak.” Produced by Juicy J and Lex Luger, “Weak” borrows from Three 6 Mafia’s turn-of-the-century hit “Weak Azz Bitch” and provides the perfect atmosphere for BIG30‘s street-oriented subject matter:

“When I say, ‘Pop out,’ they pop out with a switch, hit a nigga or a bitch, come through with everything but the kit, thirty shots come out the ceiling, we disguise in dresses and wigs, you think this car full of bitches ’til we pop out, get to hittin’, all my killers be overkill, if you send a doctor, you blessed, boy, your life ain’t worth two words, if I tell ’em, get you, say less, you might catch me in your city with four hundred shots, nothin’ less…”

Directed by Gabriel Hart, the accompanying (and inspirational) clip for “Weak” sees Juicy J as the overseer of what amounts to a warped version of a hardcore gym, with a group of mostly beautiful women pushing the limits with their respective workouts. Following a skit that shows Juicy confronting a quitter, BIG30 can then be seen delivering his verse from in a kitchen and with his crew, while Wiz relaxes in a room full of models in pink masks and little else.

In the past year or so, Juicy J has continued to hold his position as a hot commodity, contributing his vocal and/or production skills to songs like Key Glock’s “Gangsta,” Bella Thorne’s “In You,” Isaiah Rashad’s “RIP Young (Remix),” $NOT’s “Halle Berry,” Kash Doll’s “Like A Pro,” Logic’s “Perfect (Remix),” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Pipe Up.” One can expect the Memphis legend to remain just as prolific in 2022.

Press play on “Weak” below.