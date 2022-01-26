Next month, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J will reveal their brand new collaboration project. The second taste has officially arrived today with their brand new “Backseat” single and visual. The track boasts an assist from the legendary Project Pat and follows last month’s “Pop That Trunk.” The music video directed by Gabriel Hart and features vintage cars in a scene reminiscent of a car meet as Wiz Khalifa opens it up to set the tone:

І јuѕt brоught thаt mоthеrf**kіn’, pасkіng ѕо уоu knоw іt’ѕ hіm/ І dоn’t bееn brоkе, І рrоmіѕе thаt І’ll nеvеr gо аgаіn, sау іt іf І wаnt tо І соuld nеvеr hоld іt іn/ Rіght thеrе іn уоur fасе tіmе І nеvеr wаѕtе, brеаk іt dоwn аnd rоll іt uр, І mаdе іt оut оf nоthіng/ Wіll І rіdе fоr mу n***aѕ

Whеn іt’ѕ tіmе thаt thеу thе quеѕtіоn, gоttа mаkе ѕurе thаt mу bаbу bоу іѕ gооd/ Тhrоwіng uр thаt tауlоr gаng, and аftеr thаt іt’ѕ nеіghbоrhооd/

A few weeks ago, Wiz Khalifa a collaborative effort with long-time producers Sledgren and Cardo titled Wiz Got Wings. That project comes with 14 songs and additional features from Fedd The God, Young Deji, Curren$y, Larry June, and Chevy Woods. Just before Christmas day arrived, Wiz dropped off a new visual from said project for “Can’t Stay Sober,” which sees production from Cardo, Duke Beats, and Foley Beats.

For the Memphis icon, it would be his latest body of work since 2020’s The Hustle Continues and its subsequent deluxe upgrade, which altogether saw 25 songs and a wealth of contributions from Pooh Shiesty, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Rico Nasty, Megan Thee Stallion, tragically slain hometown peer Young Dolph, and more.

Be sure to press play on “Backseat” by Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J featuring Project Pat down below.

