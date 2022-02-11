Today (Feb. 11), longtime collaborators Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have joined forces on their new album Stoner’s Night, a 4/20-friendly effort that comes with 13 cuts and a few additional contributions from BIG30, Project Pat, and Elle Varner. The project was led by the well-received singles “Pop That Trunk” and “Backseat.”

Stoner’s Night immediately looks to turn the party up via it’s opener “Testin,” which sees the duo getting aggressive over Juicy J‘s iconic, booming production:

“Never ratted, never told, always stickin’ to the code, got it tatted on my soul, I ain’t never savin’ hoes, I’m the realest in the game, from out the trunk to bein’ paid, I still hypnotize minds with my fuckin’ gold fame, man, don’t come to me ’bout no bitch, don’t come to me ’bout no ho, you know I’m ’bout this shit, these niggas be puttin’ on a show, every time I roll a blunt, firefighters come patrol, most these rappers rollin’ eighths, Juicy smokin’ fuckin’ O’s…”

It’s been a couple of years since Juicy J released his fifth solo LP The Hustle Continues, which contained 16 songs and a wealth of collaborations alongside Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Conway The Machine, Key Glock, Young Dolph, Logic, NLE Choppa, and more. Last year, the Three 6 Mafia legend then upgraded the release with The Hustle Still Continues, adding on nine songs and rearranging the original tracklist. Meanwhile, last December saw Wiz teaming up with Cardo Got Wings and Sledgren for Wiz Got Wings, a critically acclaimed affair that saw assists from Fedd The God, Young Deji, Curren$y, Larry June, and Chevy Woods.

Press play on Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa‘s Stoner’s Night below. In related news, this week also saw Juicy taking to social media to reveal that he and Pierre Bourne are cooking up some heat as well.