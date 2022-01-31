Back in December, Wiz Khalifa dropped off a collaborative effort with long-time producers Sledgren and Cardo titled Wiz Got Wings. That project comes with 14 songs and additional features from Fedd The God, Young Deji, Curren$y, Larry June, and Chevy Woods.

Today (Jan. 31), the latest visual from the project has officially arrived. The freshly released “Dr. Dankenstien” video includes a feature from Fedd The God and is directed by Wiz Khalifa himself. On the track, the two slide over some production courtesy of Sledgren:

These n***as ain’t built like us, these n***as ain’t real like us/ Heard he found another way, they ain’t in the field like us/ Heard he got a lot of pressure, rollin’ stress been buildin’ up/ Heard I’m the realest n***a in the building/ Heard that if you smoke this kush that it’ll make you chill

Heard that just because you famous, it don’t make you rеal/ I got one hand on the wheel, all about the mothеfuckin’, all about them dollars bills/ I pulled up, they smell the smoke/ My window was barely open

Just before Christmas day arrived, Wiz dropped off another visual from said project for “Can’t Stay Sober,” which sees production from Cardo, Duke Beats, and Foley Beats. The Pittsburgh legend isn’t stopping there, as he has been in an ongoing collaborative spirit. Next month, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J will reveal their brand new collaboration project. The second taste officially arrived last week with their brand new “Backseat” single and visual. The track boasts an assist from the legendary Project Pat and follows last month’s “Pop That Trunk.” The track is just a taste of what is to come.

Be sure to press play on Wiz Khalifa’s brand new music video for “Dr. Dankenstein” down below.