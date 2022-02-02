Back in December, Wiz Khalifa teamed up with long-time collaborators Sledgren and Cardo Got Wings for the well-received body of work Wiz Got Wings, which came with 14 cuts and additional features from Fedd The God, Young Deji, Curren$y, Larry June, and Chevy Woods. Yesterday (Feb. 1), the Pittsburgh veteran dropped off a new video from said project for the Sledgren and Chris Dreamer-produced title track, which sees Wiz providing some needed wisdom while mixing business with pleasure:

“Be careful who you run with, one false move in the dirt, you could be under it, had fun this summer, but now it’s time to grind, two bad bitches at once, how do I decide? Khalifa Kush in the joint, keep them dollar sign eyes, don’t question my intentions, or mention me poorly, you way out of line, make your decision, this boss advice, you don’t wanna take it? I won’t give it, but when it’s all said and done at least I kept it one hundred with you…”

Keeping things simple and to the point, the accompanying clip for “Wiz Got Wings” sees the Taylor Gang head honcho delivering his bars from different locations around his residence, including inside while enjoying a blunt, in front of what’s probably a Dodge Charger Hellcat or better, and more.

It’s been four years since Wiz Khalifa dropped off his last official album Rolling Papers 2, the sequel to his 2011 breakthrough Rolling Papers. That project came with a whopping 25 songs, along with a wealth of collaborations alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Problem, Swae Lee, and more. That’s not to say Wiz has been dormant — in fact, fans have continued to receive top-tier releases like It’s Only Weed Bro, Big Pimpin, and The Saga of Wiz Khalifa.

Press play on “Wiz Got Wings” below.