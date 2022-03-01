Back in 2020, Brent Faiyaz released the critically acclaimed EP Fuck The World, a ten-track body of work that continues to get spins long after its release. On that project was the standout cut “Let Me Know,” which sees additional production from Jonathan Wells, JEHREEUS, Los Hendrix, and D. Phelps, and is centered around focusing on self-love before entering into relationships with others, among other socially charged topics:

“Some things we can’t explain, why do we act this way? Why don’t we make it easier for the world to change someday? Sometimes I contemplate, some things my heart can’t take, why do we hurt one another? Fight our brother, kill, and rape? Love can trump it all, I know you seen it all, and know you a star, you just have to believe in who you are, who can you love?”

Fast-forward to this week, and fans can now enjoy an animated visual for “Let Me Know” courtesy of Wells and Vortex. The clip begins with Faiyaz looking in a mirror before lighting up a joint and making a store run. Through all of this, viewers notice that everyone around Faiyaz look like ghosts, and react to the Maryland singer in varying degrees throughout — at one point, he even finds himself on the run from gun-wielding policemen. Upon returning home, he find a mask of his own, and the world seems to go back to “normal” once he puts it on.

Currently, Faiyaz is said to be working on his next album and official follow-up to 2017’s Sonder Son. The forthcoming release — expected to be titled Make It Out Alive — may or may not come with more recent drops like “Dead Man Walking,” “Gravity” with DJ Dahi and Tyler, The Creator, “Mercedes,” and “Wasting Time” with Drake.

Press play on “Let Me Know” below.