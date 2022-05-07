Sean “Diddy” Combs and DeLeón Tequila partnered up with holoportation company Proto, in which Combs invested in and serves as an advisor for, to launch a live multi-city hologram on Tuesday (May 5) to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

“Diddy visited DC, Houston, and Vegas without leaving his LA home tonight,” founder and CEO of Proto took to Twitter to say. “He beamed in and out of a bunch of nightclubs to take shots of DeLeón Tequila with his fans thanks to @ProtoHologram,” he added.

Combs became the first business mogul, rapper, and record executive in history to beam into three different nightclubs in three different cities at once. The night clubs include Eight Lounge in Las Vegas, Rare Restaurant in Houston, and Brooklyn Restaurant & Lounge in Washington D.C.

The point of the live hologram was to engage consumers in an interactive way. While Combs interacted with thousands of fans and consumers across the world, he encouraged them to “toast to life’s journey” and thanked them for their support of DeLeón Tequila.

According to the award-winning tequila brand, DeLeón Tequilla is made from 100% Blue Weber agave and sourced from the rich earth of the Los Altos region of Jalisco. The agave is hand-selected for ripeness before harvesting and yields sweet piñas to achieve the smoothness of DeLeón Tequila. The DeLeón Tequila brand launched in 2009 to an elite following in Hollywood and the U.S. music industry. Purchased in 2014 by a joint venture between Combs and Diageo North America, Inc., part of DIAGEO, which is the world’s largest spirits and beer company, DeLeón Tequila defies conventions to establish a new standard of luxury in tequila.

Below are the DeLeón Tequila cocktails that were enjoyed around the world on Cinco de Mayo:

ORIGINAL DELEÓN “LOVE” MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Tequila Blanco

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

½ oz. Fresh Lime

½ oz. Fresh Lemon

1 Orange Slice

¾ oz. Agave Nectar Syrup

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Sea Salt and Lime Zest Rim

Rim Garnish: Lime Wheel and Orange Wheel

Method: Rim rocks glass. Muddle orange in a shaker, and add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and orange wheel.

SWEET ORANGE MARMALADE & HONEY MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 Tb. Orange Marmalade

¾ oz. Honey

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

3 Drops Orange Blossom Water

Glassware: Rocks

Recommended Salt: Sweet

Garnish: Honey

Rim Garnish: Candied Orange Peel

Method: Rim rocks glass with honey and salt. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with a candied orange peel.

SPICY BLOOD ORANGE CHIPOTLE MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Reposado Tequila

2 oz. Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Pinch Chipotle Powder

Glassware: Rocks

Recommended Salt: Spicy

Garnish: Dried Blood Orange Wheel & Dried Chipotle Pepper

Rim Garnish: Salt

Method: Rim rocks glass with salt. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with a dried blood orange wheel and dried chipotle pepper.