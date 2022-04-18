It looks like Doja Cat might’ve played a role in bringing back Taco Bell’s critically acclaimed Mexican pizza.

Fans have speculated that the “Need to Know” emcee has been working with the fast-food chain due to updates via her Twitter account, but the rumors were laid to rest during her Coachella last night (April 17). Doja took a moment to share her involvement with the return of the popular food item.

“I brought back the Mexican pizza by the way,” she laughed during her set.

A press release further revealed that Doja is “the voice of the Taco Bell people,” and confirmed the return of the dish which is slated for May 19. It will be the first time that the Mexican pizza menu item will be available for customers since 2020.

The person who went as far as starting a petition for the return of the pizza is also happy with the brand’s decision to have the item come back.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” said Krish Jagirdar, the person responsible for Change.org petition. “That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared the news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

The petition drew in a total of 171,735 signatures.

Per Taco Bell CEO Mark King, he’s just “glad” that the brand “could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”