By Shanique Yates
  /  04.28.2022

Fans believe that new music from Diddy is underway after the hip-hop mogul teased a fresh track in a recent Beats by Dre commercial.

The ad was released on Wednesday (April 27) and stars NFL prospect Kayvon Thibodeau highlighting his journey toward the  professional football league.

“All I am is a man with ambition to be the best/When I failed they just gave me the vision to see the rest/Wasn’t even ready when God gave me the test/So I pray you find love in the pieces of me that’s left,” Diddy rapped  in the song which includes vocals from The Weeknd.

The Weekend sings out “Another one of me won’t come around.” The vocals were allegedly recorded back in his Kiss Land era. A demo for the song was played back in 2020 on his Apple Music radio show Memento Mori. Now, it might just wound up on Diddy’s new album.

Just a year ago the Bad Boy Records founder revealed plans for a new album titled Off the Grid which is set to be strictly R&B. The news came just as Diddy announced that he was working on unveiling a record label exclusive to R&B music.

“I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture,” said the “I Need A Girl” lyricist in a previous interview with Vanity Fair. “I’m going to make sure that— we own R&B.”

While there haven’t been any updates on the status of the new album, Diddy did reveal that he and longtime TDE engineer MixedByAli were cooking up something big back in January via Instagram.

At the end of the Beats commercial, fans get an exclusive look at the brand’s latest wireless earphones with The Weeknd continuing to harmonize in the background.

After the recent deal with Motown Records and the latest snippet in the Beats ad, it looks like the countdown to new music from Diddy could be winding down.

 

 

