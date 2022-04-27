Burna Boy will make history when he hits the Madison Square Garden (MSG) stage. He will become the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at the renowned New York arena, and it’s a sold out show.

The Nigerian singer, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, will take the MSG stage tomorrow (April 28) for his “One Night in Space” show. It will also live streamed for his global audience to tune in via YouTube starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Just last fall, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian to headline the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. As a man of many firsts, he wonders why it always has to be an announcement when he makes historic moves.

“How come when it’s me they point out that I’m the first to do it?” he asked jokingly during an appearance on “The Daily Show” with host Trevor Noah. “Like I’m the first (bleep) that landed on the moon.”

During the discussion, he also recalls what it’s like having his mother, Bose Ogulu, as his manager.

“It’s not all peaches and roses, but it’s a lot of food and that makes me happy enough,” the “Bank On It” singer chimed.

Beyond her role as a momager, Ogulu is a Nigerian businesswoman and educator who previously worked as a translator for the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce.

With connections to music early-on thanks to her father, Benson Idonije, the musical roots for Burna Boy run deep. His grandfather was a popular radio host and the first band manager for Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

Ahead of his highly anticipated “One Night in Space” show, Burna Boy confirmed that a new album is on the way, however the release date is a riddle, literally.

“I’ll give you a hint, it’s going to come out on a day that everybody celebrates for their self when it’s their own day,” he told Noah who confirmed that he “has no idea what that means.”

For Burna Boy, who snagged a Grammy for his previous album, Twice As Tall, the mystery to when the new project will come out is “something deep” for folks to take home.