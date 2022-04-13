The wait for a new Lil Baby project could soon be over after a billboard with the words “I’m Coming” quoted from the rapper was shared via social media.

It has not yet been disclosed where the billboard was spotted, but it was enough to add to the speculation that a new album from the Atlanta lyricist is underway.

His last project was “The Voice of the Heroes,” a collaboration between him and fellow rapper and friend Lil Durk released in 2021. In its first week, the album secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and brought in approximately 150,000 album-equivalent units with the majority of the numbers coming in from streaming.

Recently, the “Drip Too Hard” emcee dropped two new songs, “Right On” and “In A Minute” and announced that the summer is his.

“This summers mine,” said the 27-year-old rapper in a photo shared to his Instagram Story back in March. Reportedly, this was a response to his peer, Gunna, who is also an Atlanta native. He claims that summer 2022 is his for the taking too.

The next album would be the first solo project from Baby since the fan favorite “My Turn,” released in 2020 featuring tracks alongside Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne to name just a few.

“My Turn” was a huge success and took stake as one of the year’s biggest releases. It is responsible for hit tracks like “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove,” and “Can’t Explain.” In February the album became certified 4x platinum according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

It looks like fans of both Gunna and Lil Baby could be in for a treat this summer. Only time will tell for which Atlanta rapper will claim the throne for the upcoming season.