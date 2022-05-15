Tonight (May 15) sees Diddy hosting the Billboard Music Awards, and — as expected — the performances will be as top tier as possible. Moments ago, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak bringing their Silk Sonic energy to the Las Vegas stage, delivering a crazy cover of Con Funk Shun’s 80’s hit “Love’s Train,” an ode to fawning over someone who’s in a relationship with someone else:

“Warm night, can’t sleep, too hurt, too weak, gotta call her up, dial that, number, no one, answers, till it’s two o’clock, and if by chance, you let me come over, out on the street, I want to see you baby, and if by chance you let me just hold ya, I’m down on my knee, I wanna please ya, baby, I, she said ‘Sugar, Honey, Darlin’, I really wanna see ya too, it’s just that someone’s over, and baby, I really wanna be with you’, but if by chance you let me just hold ya, I’m calling I’m free, I wanna see ya baby…”

Back in March of last year, .Paak and Mars essentially shut the industry down with their breakout single “Leave The Door Open,” a critically acclaimed single that scored the duo a double Platinum certification following its release. Months later, they would release their joint album An Evening with Silk Sonic, a nine-track offering with narrative duties from funk legend Bootsy Collins — those who purchased the vinyl also received a recording version of Silk Sonic‘s aforementioned “Love’s Train” cover. All-in-all, the album saw critical and commercial acclaim, landing the duo on the number two spot of the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 104,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. An Evening with Silk Sonic also landed on various charts around the globe.

Check out a clip of what went down below. If you missed it, you can enjoy An Evening with Silk Sonic in its entirety here.