Fans of Silk Sonic will soon be able to become them in one of the biggest virtual landscapes in existence. Today (Feb. 3), it’s been announced that the dynamic duo are joining the wildly popular video game Fortnite as part of its “Icon Series,” which also includes Major Lazer, Marshmello, and Travis Scott. As such, players will be able to select from new skins, outfits, weapons, and more — Silk Sonic will even be providing tunes for the aforementioned series’ radio station (titled “Icon Radio”), with Bootsy Collins providing hosting duties.

Kicking off next week, there will also be a Silk Sonic Cup tourmanent, which, as further explained on the game’s official website, is how players can win the aforementioned prizes:

“Happening Monday, February 7, compete in the Duos Silk Sonic Cup for a chance to unlock the Bruno Mars Outfit, Anderson .Paak Outfit, Sound Scepter Pickaxe/Back Bling, and Sonic Snare Back Bling before they hit the Item Shop. Also, earn at least eight points to unlock the Silk Sonic Spray! … Play up to ten matches in your region’s three-hour time window. Specific event timing for each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game.”

Following a well-publicized delay, Silk Sonic — consisting of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars — released An Evening with Silk Sonic back in November, which consisted of nine songs and, in addition to Collins, saw an assist from Thundercat on the track “Late Last Night.” In addition to runaway hits like “Leave the Door Open” and the meme-inducing “Smokin Out the Window,” An Evening with Silk Sonic was a commercial success, peaking at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 104,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, with a wealth of other rankings on charts around the globe.

Check out more on Silk Sonic‘s inclusion into Fortnite here.