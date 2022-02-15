Love is in the air all month long and Silk Sonic has officially joined in on the fun. The talented duo decided to treat fans with a special cover of “Love’s Train.” The beloved track initially appeared on Con Funk Shun’s 1982 album, To The Max. In the cover, Anderson .Paak kicks it off by delivering the iconic lyrics:

Warm night, can’t sleep, too hurt, too weak, gotta call her up, dial that number, no one answers ’til it’s two o’clock and if by chance, you let me come over/ Out on the street, I wanna see you, baby and if by chance, you let me just hold ya/ I’m down on my knee, I wanna please you, baby, ooh, I’ll be your righteous lover

Silk Sonic, the duo composed of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, first made a triumphant introduction in March with their debut single, “Leave The Door Open,” followed by “Skate” and “Smokin’ Out The Window.” They made headlines everywhere when they finally unleashed their highly anticipated An Evening With Silk Sonic album in November.

The duo met in 2016 after Anderson supported Bruno live during his European leg of the latter’s “24K Magic World Tour” and the rest was history. Years later, they gave their first live performance last year at the 2021 Grammy Awards back in March.

They kept the production credits to a minimum on the album. Nearly every song on An Evening With Silk Sonic was co-produced by Bruno Mars and D’Mile. Mars is the sole producer credited on “777,” and The Stereotypes are included on “After Last Night.” As for the songwriting credits, Anderson .Paak, Mars and D’Mile co-wrote every song on the album. Additional credits include Brody Brown, DOMi & JD Beck, James Fauntleroy, Sean Anderson (a.k.a Big Sean), The Stereotypes and Thundercat.

Be sure to press play on Silk Sonic’s cover of “Love’s Train” down below.