DJ Khaled is for the kids.

On Wednesday (April 20) Khaled went to his son Asahd’s school and read a book for the kids. Children gathered around the Grammy award-winning super producer as he read Bernadette Baillie’s Baby Ballers Michael Jordan aloud.

He shared the proud moment on Instagram to his 28.5 million followers. “This morning I went to my son school and read an amazing book call Michael Jordan (baby ballers) YOUNG WORLD THE WORLD IS YOURS KEEP GOING!”

In the video, Khaled sits down and tells the infamous story about Michael Jordan getting cut from his high school’s basketball team. He then took questions from the kids. “That’s right, you never give up,” he responded. “In the Khaled family household, we have a saying called ‘keep going.’ Don’t stop, keep God first, and keep going.” Khaled ended the video by saying, “Son you know I love you? You know you’re the biggest?” before the kids belted out a unanimous “thank you.”

This week, Khaled also added a new meatless chicken wing option to his wing franchise Another Wing. The vegan chicken wings are made out of non-GMO soy. The franchise launched late last year with over 150 locations across three continents.

Last week, Khaled received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside friends JAY Z, Fat Joe and Diddy. The star was placed at the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Khaled reposted the news from Variety to his Instagram. “THEY AINT BELIEVE IN US! GOD DID! Grateful, Thankful KEEP GOING @wethebestmusic STILL” was his caption.

Today (April 21), Khaled posted a video to his Instagram to let fans know that he’s gearing up to release a new album. In a video with Lil Durk, Khaled laughs as he tells Durk that Drake is a confirmed feature on his album.