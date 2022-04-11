Congratulations are in order for super producer DJ Khaled as he has officially joined the long list of A-list stars whose names you can see while strolling through Hollywood Blvd. The hitmaker’s name has officially been added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a successful career filled with six albums and four singles topping the charts, and four Grammy nominations. Fellow stars and collaborators like Diddy, Jay-Z, Fat Joe, and more joined him for the ceremony earlier today (Apr. 11).

“Everybody who puts out great work loves greatness to come back,” he said about his new accomplishment. “Now, am I driven by awards or other accolades? No. That I came from nothing, that I made it this far, and that I keep going and I keep growing — that’s what drives me. Being a father of two children drives me. Being a good man drives me — being there for my family and my children. I’m grateful for blessings that God gave me.”

“Getting this star, that acknowledgment, is a blessing,” he continues. “Getting the call where you got a Walk of Fame star, a Grammy or a No. 1 album — I wake up every day saying that ‘We’re No. 1!’ So I am very grateful for the Hollywood Walk of Fame star, that sign of what I have accomplished.”

His most recent album Khaled Khaled was released in April 2021 and features Cardi B, Drake, Lil Durk and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. In addition to Khaled’s lengthy music catalog, he has also been featured on the big screen in the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life and has a book, The Keys: A Memoir, which was released in 2016.

Be sure to check out the entire live stream of DJ Khaled’s big moment down below. Congratulations to DJ Khaled.