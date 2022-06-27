Earlier this month, Ne-Yo dropped off his most recent single, “You Got The Body.” The new track arrived after he shared cuts like “Don’t Love Me” and “Never Settle” a few weeks prior. To keep the momentum going, the legendary singer-songwriter circled back over the weekend to release the official music video for “You Got The Body.” Directed by Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor, the freshly released clip takes the simple yet sensual approach as Ne-Yo provides the lyrics for his main dancer’s solo performance:

Stack like a hunnid bands, act right, I never can, act like my biggest fan/ Baby, I’m the man and you know I am (True) trap life, she use to dance/ If she act right, I’ma put it in her hands, money like you don’t even understand (No)/ Got a booty like I don’t even understand

Shawty, let me know somethin’ (Woo) I’m tryna beat it like you stole somethin’/ She ain’t tryna fuck until she see somethin’ (No) I know what to do to make her keep comin’ (Woo)/

A few months ago, Ne-Yo celebrated the 15-year anniversary of his debut album In My Own Words by releasing a deluxe version of the body of work. He then followed up in September with his singles “What If” and the Yung Bleu-assisted track “Stay Down.”

In My Own Words (Deluxe) boasted several additional bonus tracks, including previously retail exclusive track “Girlfriend,” “Stay (Remix)” featuring Rick Ross (which was released on the Japanese version of the album), two live acoustic performances of the hit singles “So Sick” and “Sexy Love,” and two instrumentals (“So Sick” and “When You’re Mad”). Prior to that, Ne-Yo shared his “U 2 Luv” single and then circled back to drop its remix with Lil Durk and Queen Naija shortly after.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for Ne-Yo’s “You Got The Body” down below.