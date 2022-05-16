The legendary Ne-Yo returned last Friday (May 13) with his brand new single “Don’t Love Me” as the R&B veteran continued his longtime run of penning songs with love-related truths. The freshly released accompanying clip follows the ups and downs of a couple as Ne–Yo narrates with his lyrics. On the track, Ne-Yo comes to terms with the reality of his relationship and urges his partner to find someone who is more deserving of her:

And I really wanna see you happy, I really wanna see you secure/ I know you don’t feel that with me anymore/ You should walk away, it’d be selfish of me to ask you to stay when I know I can no longer love you the way you deserve/ I can’t sit and watch you make these same mistakes

A few months ago, Ne-Yo celebrated the 15-year anniversary of his debut album In My Own Words by releasing a deluxe version of the body of work. He then followed up in September with his singles “What If” and the Yung Bleu-assisted track “Stay Down.”

In My Own Words (Deluxe) boasted several additional bonus tracks, including previously retail exclusive track “Girlfriend,” “Stay (Remix)” featuring Rick Ross (which was released on the Japanese version of the album), two live acoustic performances of the hit singles “So Sick” and “Sexy Love,” and two instrumentals (“So Sick” and “When You’re Mad”). Prior to that, Ne-Yo shared his “U 2 Luv” single and then circled back to drop its remix with Lil Durk and Queen Naija shortly after. He released his last new body of work back in 2019 when he spread some early holiday cheer with his Another Kind of Christmas album.

Be sure to press play on the music video for “Don’t Love Me” down below.