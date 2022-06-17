So far this year, Ne-Yo has liberated a couple of singles for fans to enjoy with “Don’t Love Me” and “Never Settle.” Today (June 17), the legendary R&B singer-songwriter keeps his momentum going with “You Got The Body,” a brand new track that sees him show off smooth his pen through some physique-appreciating lyrics:

Stack like a hunnid bands, act right, I never can, act like my biggest fan/ Baby, I’m the man and you know I am (True) trap life, she use to dance/ If she act right, I’ma put it in her hands, money like you don’t even understand (No)/ Got a booty like I don’t even understand

Shawty, let me know somethin’ (Woo) I’m tryna beat it like you stole somethin’/ She ain’t tryna fuck until she see somethin’ (No) I know what to do to make her keep comin’ (Woo) /

A few months ago, Ne-Yo celebrated the 15-year anniversary of his debut album In My Own Words by releasing a deluxe version of the body of work. He then followed up in September with his singles “What If” and the Yung Bleu-assisted track “Stay Down.”

In My Own Words (Deluxe) boasted several additional bonus tracks, including previously retail exclusive track “Girlfriend,” “Stay (Remix)” featuring Rick Ross (which was released on the Japanese version of the album), two live acoustic performances of the hit singles “So Sick” and “Sexy Love,” and two instrumentals (“So Sick” and “When You’re Mad”). Prior to that, Ne-Yo shared his “U 2 Luv” single and then circled back to drop its remix with Lil Durk and Queen Naija shortly after. He released his last new body of work back in 2019 when he spread some early holiday cheer with his Another Kind of Christmas album.

Be sure to press play on Ne-Yo’s brand new single “You Got The Body”