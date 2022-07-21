Rihanna filed two trademark applications for Fenty Hair on Friday (July 15), according to documents obtained by Billboard. The products will include hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, scrunchies, wigs, curlers, pins, brushes, combs, and more cosmetics. One fan reacted to the news by saying, “Fenty Hair? Yup Rihanna definitely retired from music,” with the peace sign emoji.

The 34-year-old entertainer’s growing empire started with Fenty Beauty, then expanded to Savage X Fenty and Fenty Skin. As previously reported by REVOLT, Riri became America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman in April 2022. She landed Forbes’ annual richest self-made women in the United States list for three consecutive years.

In a previous interview with the New York Times, the Anti singer said that achieving financial success will not stop her from working. She plans to spread the wealth through philanthropy. Rihanna said, “My money is not about me; it’s always the thought that I can help someone else. The world can really make you believe that the wrong things are priority, and it makes you really miss the core of life, what it means to be alive.”

When she isn’t securing the bag or setting new fashion trends, Rihanna is fulfilling her mother duties. She welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky in May 2022. The Grammy award-winning singer announced she was expecting in January 2022, and her maternity shoot made its rounds on the world wide web. PEOPLE reported that the couple was “over the moon” about their bundle of joy. A source told the outlet, “Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”